A proposed new entertainment centre at Westfield Miranda has received development approval.
Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq will be located on the rooftop near the cinemas and outdoor restaurants.
A number of changes were made to the development application (DA) before its approval by Sutherland Shire Council.
They included a reduction in maximum numbers to be accommodated in the venue.
The DA proposed a maximum of 340 patrons at any one time and it was anticipated that a maximum of 10 staff members would be present on site.
A revised Plan of Management said the proposed occupancy was 303 patrons and 17 staff.
Security has also been "beefed up", including a licensed security officer at the venue from 7pm until close on Friday, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays.
Two crowd controllers will be employed at a minimum and an additional crowd controller if numbers exceed 150 patrons.
Archie Brothers, which is part of the Funlap Group, has a chain of centres in Australia, including two in Sydney, at Alexandria and Penrith.
In 2022, Sutherland Shire Council approved a development application (DA) by Scentre Group for the new entertainment centre.
That DA said there were plans for ten pin bowling, laser tag, interactive theatre, amusement machines, bar, lounge and dining facilities.
A second DA was lodged in May this year on behalf of Archie Brothers Australia for "ancillary use of the tenancy for the service of food and beverage, and internal fitout".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.