Monday, 20 November 2023
Largest event on the Little Athletics NSW calendar

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:00pm
Endeavour High School's Cameron Badger from Sutherland Little Athletics Centre outsprinted the field to win the 4x400 Relay.
The Valour State Relay Championships is the largest event on the Little Athletics NSW calendar in terms of number of competitors attending and was held in November at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre.

