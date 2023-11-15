A free course for board riding club members on how to control bleeding and deal with other trauma related injuries after a shark attack, fin chop or other incident will be held at Cronulla on November 23.
It will be conducted by Surfers Rescue 24/7, a stand-alone organisation under the Surfing NSW umbrella, which teaches surfers skills for emergencies.
The trauma course follows on from the instruction in rescue techniques and CPR, which took place at Cronulla in October.
The education initiatives recognise that surfers are often the first responders to emergencies in the water.
Surfers Rescue 24/7 said the trauma course was developed in partnership with the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and the NSW Government in relation to their Shark Management Program.
"We are extremely excited to be able to run this for the Cronulla board riding community," a spokeswoman said.
"On the day we will run over key surfboard rescue techniques that incorporate the best techniques for both conscious and unconscious patients and then present an overview of our trauma course (bleeding control in an aquatic environment), which is designed to arm surfers and ocean users with lifesaving skills that can save a surfer from trauma related injuries including shark attack, fin chop, propeller injury, severe lacerations and other surfboard related injuries.
"Specialised training in this course will be run by TacMed Australia Military Medics, who are leveraging training based on their experience from special operations in military and civilian settings around the world."
Participants will gather t 2.45pm for a 3pm start.
There is a limit on the number of participants, and registration is required:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.