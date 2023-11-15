St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Surfers Rescue 24/7 to run course at Cronulla on controlling bleeding and managing other trauma-related injuries

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 16 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Hawkins (RSL Club), left, Kathy Walton (Surfers Rescue), Sue McNeil (RSL Club), Matt Lawson (Surfers Rescue), and Brad Whittaker promote the earlier course at Cronulla. Picture by John Veage
Natalie Hawkins (RSL Club), left, Kathy Walton (Surfers Rescue), Sue McNeil (RSL Club), Matt Lawson (Surfers Rescue), and Brad Whittaker promote the earlier course at Cronulla. Picture by John Veage

A free course for board riding club members on how to control bleeding and deal with other trauma related injuries after a shark attack, fin chop or other incident will be held at Cronulla on November 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.