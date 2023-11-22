St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

St George Letters: Loss of dedicated community worker

November 22 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Cornish.
Wendy Cornish.

Passing of Wendy Cornish

Recently, our community lost an incredibly dedicated individual who brought positive change to our local area, one raffle ticket at a time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.