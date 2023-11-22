Recently, our community lost an incredibly dedicated individual who brought positive change to our local area, one raffle ticket at a time.
I was moved to hear that Wendy Cornish passed away last month after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. However, Wendy left behind a legacy that was nothing short of incredible. I had the privilege of working alongside Wendy on several occasions during my time as a Member of Parliament. She was incredibly humble, and always committed to helping the less fortunate within our community.
I never passed up the opportunity to buy a raffle ticket from Wendy. Her raffle tickets were not just about fundraising. They represented the idea that she could bring about meaningful change by doing something as simple as selling raffle tickets.
And I believe this is something we can all get behind. Each and every one of us have the power to make a difference in someone's life, no matter how small or how large our contributions might be.
Her sense of pride in our community and incredible legacy will continue to inspire me, as I hope it inspires you all too. I offer my condolences to her children and family.
From the Lions Club, to the Rotary Club, to helping those in need, Wendy worked tirelessly to help to help the less fortunate in our community and throughout New South Wales. May she rest in peace.
On November 11 my sister was travelling down from Hornsby to visit me when her car went into complete electronic failure on King Georges Road somewhere outside Beverly Hills Girls High School.
Being in her 60s and unsure what she should do and stuck in the usual heavy traffic in this area, she was blown away when two Arabic workmen pulled up in their ute alongside of her.
She asked are you going to help me and they said yes.
They calmed her and checked out the car and got it started.
She was so grateful for the kindness and calmness from these two men who got her car started again.
She safely made it to her sick brother for lunch, much relieved of course.
A big thank you to these two kind souls for making someone's day a little less burdened.
Councillor Natalie Mort, great work on advertising crackdown in public places in the area.
Being a resident of Kyle Bay/Connells Point myself for 40 years, I was sick and tired of seeing real estate signs on every corner and roundabout.
I totally understand signage in front of the residence for sale or lease.
Professional real estate agents will place a sign at inspection times to guide people to a property and remove them after the inspection time is over.
The good thing this morning was the removal ofreal estate property signs that have been permanently at the roundabout of Connells Point Road and Terry Street and Connells Point Reserve for the last six months.
Now my dog on his morning and afternoon walk will have to find something else to raise his leg on.
The article 'Calling for Blitz on Illegal Signage', published Wednesday, November 15, raised the question, why is council so quick to act to stop businesses advertising on public spaces but has allowed a shipping container in a Blakehurst public reserve in a residential street? The article states that the advertising material is 'unwanted and intrusive' and 'they detract from the aesthetics of the local area'. Yet, nothing has a been done about the intrusiveness and unaesthetic private shipping container in a public reserve for close to two years. Council's action against advertising on public spaces seriously contradicts its lack of action regarding the shipping container on community land.
In Cook Street, Mortdale an EV charging company has placed a charging station on the footpath blocking pedestrian access and forcing people to either walk on the road near a busy corner or through a narrow car park. People in wheelchairs and on mobility scooters are also at risk. I have contacted the Georges River Council with a complaint about this monstrosity but have had no response. When I called Mark Coure the local member, he also contacted them and got no response. I live in the same street but was no notified or consulted before this container sized unit was dumped on the footpath.
