The article 'Calling for Blitz on Illegal Signage', published Wednesday, November 15, raised the question, why is council so quick to act to stop businesses advertising on public spaces but has allowed a shipping container in a Blakehurst public reserve in a residential street? The article states that the advertising material is 'unwanted and intrusive' and 'they detract from the aesthetics of the local area'. Yet, nothing has a been done about the intrusiveness and unaesthetic private shipping container in a public reserve for close to two years. Council's action against advertising on public spaces seriously contradicts its lack of action regarding the shipping container on community land.