Saturday's Law Enforcement Torch Run was a prelim for the Special Olympics NSW Basketball Championships being held at the Sutherland Basketball Stadium.
It was the first time they have been held since Covid and the 117 athletes from all around the state were keen for competition.
Basketball is one of the top sports at Special Olympics. Players take it up at all ages and at all abilities, from young players learning to handle the ball and keep it under control while dribbling to older, more experienced players who have the moves and know the strategies to play challenging ball.
The Torch Run start was run by the worldwide foundation of Law Enforcement employees, The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots awareness and fundraising vehicle for Special Olympics.
Torch Run had its beginnings in 1981 when Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyon created it and Torch Run Programs have existed in Australia and New Zealand since 2004, helping to provide opportunities for inclusion and improved quality of life for children and adults with intellectual disabilities through support for Special Olympics programs.
Inspector Tina Davies is the Australian Torch Run co-ordinator and said LETR was a group of volunteer officers, retired and serving.
"By working alongside the athletes, we are sending a message of inclusion."
With more than 1.9 million athletes in 35 countries, Special Olympics programs are expanding rapidly, their goal is to promote respect, inclusion and dignity for people with intellectual disabilities through sport.
