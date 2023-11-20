St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Basketball titles start with a Torch Run

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 11:30am
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots awareness and fundraising vehicle for the Special Olympics. Picture John Veage
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots awareness and fundraising vehicle for the Special Olympics. Picture John Veage

Saturday's Law Enforcement Torch Run was a prelim for the Special Olympics NSW Basketball Championships being held at the Sutherland Basketball Stadium.

John Veage

John Veage

