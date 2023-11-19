If you have never been to a velodrome to watch track cycling then now's your chance to enjoy an exhilarating day of track racing at Dulwich Hills Cycling Club's home track - the Tempe Velodrome - at Bayview Avenue Earlwood for the running of the Sydney 1000 on Saturday, November 25.
The Sydney 1000 as an event made its debut in 1903 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and was given its name based on its £1000 prize purse.
After track cycling's heyday faded, the late John Scott, a promoter in the 1970s, briefly revived the Sydney 1000 and staged the 1976-1983 editions at the now demolished Camperdown Velodrome.
It was soon revived again in the early 2000s at Canterbury Velodrome, Tempe.
The event which starts at 4pm will also see the running of the 2024 NSW Keirin Championship, the Margaret McLachlan Wheel Race and Scratch and Madison races with every race a cash prize.
Presented by ABC's Antony Green and Anthony James Brown, there will be juniors, seniors, men and women's racing including a Penny Farthing exhibition, Tandem cycles and much more.
Whether you're new to cycling or an experienced rider, it will be an entertaining day with food trucks and licensed bar.
Catch a train to Tempe station and walk the three minutes to the venue or use the free on street parking.
