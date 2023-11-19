St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tempe Velodrome to see top cycling again

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 20 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Bailey(L) takes out the 2006 Sydney 1000 at Tempe Velodrome. Picture John Veage
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Bailey(L) takes out the 2006 Sydney 1000 at Tempe Velodrome. Picture John Veage

If you have never been to a velodrome to watch track cycling then now's your chance to enjoy an exhilarating day of track racing at Dulwich Hills Cycling Club's home track - the Tempe Velodrome - at Bayview Avenue Earlwood for the running of the Sydney 1000 on Saturday, November 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.