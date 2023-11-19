With the NRL draw out of the way and with much of last season's squad retained for 2024, Jamie Soward's NRLW Dragons will look to make a push for a finals berth for this upcoming premiership's July kick-off.
Its not a pleasant start with the squad's season beginning against reigning grand finalists the Titans at WIN Stadium on Sunday, July 28 in a double header before the NRL side take on the defending premier Panthers.
At least the Dragons have home ground advantage on their side having won three of their four clashes in Wollongong over the past two seasons with star fullback Teagan Berry scoring five tries in those matches.
The side's opening five clashes falling on a Sunday, and after the Titans, the squad travels north to take on the Cowboys before testing themselves against premiers the Knights in Newcastle.
They are back at WIN Stadium for a Round four affair against the Roosters before ending their Sunday spree with their third Wollongong outing in five weeks against the Sharks in a local derby showdown.
The squad will be back on the road to face the Eels at CommBank Stadium in Round 6 before a period in which they will be tasked with a pair of clashes within just six days - a Round 7 clash against the Raiders at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium and a Round 8 meeting with the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.
They end the regular season with a 'home' game against the Broncos at Townsville's Queensland Country Bank Stadium which will be the opening leg of a double-header.
The Dragons will play every opponent on one occasion in the regular season with WIN Stadium playing host three times and Netstrata Jubilee Stadium once and the Queensland Country Bank Stadium home game.
The Red V women's squad will have to travel a total of 7,400km which is less than the NRLW average of 11,603km where as the mens side will only have to travel 7,077km which is far below the average of 23,561km.
