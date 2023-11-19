St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Looking ahead for NRLW Dragons

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 20 2023 - 8:07am, first published 8:06am
Dragons NRLW
Dragons NRLW

With the NRL draw out of the way and with much of last season's squad retained for 2024, Jamie Soward's NRLW Dragons will look to make a push for a finals berth for this upcoming premiership's July kick-off.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

