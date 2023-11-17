St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 17 November 2023
Oatley resident and PLC educator Annie Martin wins award in the 203 Premier's Prize for Innovation

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 17 2023 - 11:30am
Annie Martin, pictured on the far right, middle row, has received top honour in the 2023 Premier's Prize for Innovation. Picture supplied
Oatley's Annie Martin, a teacher of about 30 years, has won the 2023 Premier's Prize for Innovation in STEM Teaching.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

