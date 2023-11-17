St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sans Souci Sea Devils surge into summer with big medal haul

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sans Souci Sea Devils at the 2023 Metro South East Summer Championships with their new head coach, Alex Sheil (right).
The Sans Souci Sea Devils at the 2023 Metro South East Summer Championships with their new head coach, Alex Sheil (right).

The Sans Souci Sea Devils Swim Club have surged into the 2023/2024 season of championship racing with a major medal haul.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.