Weekly Wrap: Passing of a league great

Hello readers,
The opening of Bobby's restaurant on the Esplanade at Cronulla has created a lot of interest on The Leader's website. The 115-seat venue, which replaces Zimzala, opened this month after a top-to-bottom refit to give it "a European beachfront kiosk vibe" and with a new Mediterranean style menu, focusing on ocean to plate seafood and shared plates.
In retail news, plans for a $28.7 million expansion of Southgate Shopping Centre have been lodged with Sutherland Shire Council. Under the proposal, the adjoining former squash courts at 27-29 Melrose Avenue will be demolished and a three-level extension to the shopping centre constructed.
Two Sutherland Shire mums have launched a new skincare and beauty business. Jessica Leonard of Alfords Point and Menai's Ashleigh Potocki launched Ugly Beauty - an online space that aims to empower people to hone in on their individuality and not feel pressured to adhere to societal expectations of what one 'should' look like.
In sad news, the St George Illawarra Dragons have paid their respects to their former half back Bob Bugden, who passed away this month. Bugden was a six-time premiership-winning player for the St George Dragons during their historic run of 11 straight premierships.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Acting Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.