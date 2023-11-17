St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Bricks from Sharks grand final mural to be sold for $10 each to raise funds for club's community program

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 17 2023 - 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Gallen and Andrew Ettingshausen in front of the mural at Cronulla. Picture by John Veage
Paul Gallen and Andrew Ettingshausen in front of the mural at Cronulla. Picture by John Veage

Bricks from the Up Up Cronulla grand final mural will be sold for $10 each to raise funds for the club's community program Sharks Have Heart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.