Bricks from the Up Up Cronulla grand final mural will be sold for $10 each to raise funds for the club's community program Sharks Have Heart.
The Sammut Group said the wall, which included 200-plus bricks covered by the mural of Paul Gallen and Andrew Ettingshausen, were "carefully demolished" and put aside.
The bricks will be sold at the Vue development project site, on the corner of Kingsway and Croydon Street, on Sunday November 26.
Sharks chief executive Dino Mezzatesta said proceeds would allow the club to build on and continue to deliver important community programs and initiatives.
"Sharks Have Heart plays an important role in the community, supporting community causes and a variety of programs, charities and events," he said.
Sammut Group will digitally replicate the mural inside the $350 million development.
