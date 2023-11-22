Carers who provide support to elderly people who choose to live in their home, play a valuable role in the aged care industry.
For Woolooware's Julianna Tombleson, seeing the people she cares for, enjoy the independence of in-home support, is rewarding.
After only about five years working in the sector, Mrs Tombleson has won an award for her work, being named in-home aged care provider Home Instead Australia's national 2023 CAREGiver of the Year.
With a background in hospitality and as a former flight attendant for Ansett, she always knew a caring role was in her nature. So she took steps to a career change.
"My kids had all grown up and I felt I needed to do something else. I happened to see an ad in the Leader," she said.
The mother of four said she was inspired by the loss of her parents, to help other families care and offer companionship. She works within Home Instead's Sutherland Shire and also in Sydney's eastern suburbs.
"When my mum became terminally ill, I had three young children and was five months pregnant, so I wasn't able to help her as much as I wanted to. That drives my desire to help my clients and their families now," she said.
"To me it's not a job, it's a commitment," Mrs Tombleson said. "We lift them up when they are feeling down, we ensure their environment is safe, support them through changes in health and life, grief and bereavement, and empower them to live their best life in the manner they want to. There is satisfaction in knowing you are keeping these beautiful people at home living the way they want to live."
From introducing a book-loving client with failing eyesight to audiobooks, to discovering a couple's passion for diverse cuisine, devising a meal plan and running cooking classes to help keep their freezer stocked, Mrs Tombleson focuses on individual interests.
"I treat all my clients like my family," she said. "One of the greatest moments is being told 'you are now a big part of our family', and the gratitude you receive after caring for their loved ones, particularly through end-of-life care.
"Caring can be enormously rewarding and somewhat challenging, it can make you shed a tear, and bring some very funny moments. It is the most fulfilling role. This is my best achievement."
