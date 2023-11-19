Pink Ribbon football round

Peakhurst United Football Club, with Football St George, will hosting the 'Women in Football Pink Ribbon Gala Day' at Peakhurst Park, Trafalgar Street, on Sunday March 3 2024.
The event will be a major fundraiser and an opportunity to bring the community together. Women's football teams are invited to participate to promote the success of women in sport and increase awareness of women's cancers.
The event is staged by Leanne Smith and her aim is to raise money for the Cancer Council to fund vital support services, prevention and research into breast and gynaecological cancers.
"Because 1 in 2 Australians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, I'm bringing everyone together to raise funds and show my support," Leanne said
"We are hoping to raise in excess of $8000."
The football gala day competition is open to All Age Women teams and will be a 7-A-Side 20-minute games .
Team Registrations will be capped at 32 and they are filling up fast. Register ASAP.
To register: footballstgeorge.com.au/pinkribbon or donate: doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/leannesmith
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.