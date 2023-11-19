St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Leader Flashback: Looking back on places and events in Sutherland Shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 19 2023 - 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla beach in 1976. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries
Cronulla beach in 1976. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries

BEACH AND PAVILION

Cronulla Beach on a sunny day in 1976 showing the shoreline crowded with swimmers taking a dip in the ocean and walkers enjoying a pleasant stroll along the Esplanade heading towards the point. Picnickers take advantage of the shade provided by trees and the shelter shed as well as the grassed areas of the park to enjoy time in the sun. It is hard to believe that only two years earlier the coastline had been impacted by the devastating storms of 1974. The dressing shed pavilion building seen here in the distance and adjacent to the surf club had also been upgraded to a sports complex officially opened by then Prime Minister, Gough Whitlam in 1975.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.