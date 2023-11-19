Near the corner of Kingsway and Port Hacking Road seen here in 2003 is the historical monument which was presented to the people of Sutherland Shire by former local resident Amy Mackay in 1935. She was the wife of Donald Mackay an Australian explorer. It is located near the Caringbah War Memorial. Looking across the road is Kenrays Men's Store which opened for business on this site in 1957. Brothers and master tailors Ken and Ray Haining had already established their first store in Caringbah around 1954 in the President Centre then located on President Avenue. The business name was formed by the combination of their first names. Both locations were well known to the local community for stocking quality men's clothes which previously had required a trip to the city. The shop seen here was closed by 2005.