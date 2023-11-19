Cronulla Beach on a sunny day in 1976 showing the shoreline crowded with swimmers taking a dip in the ocean and walkers enjoying a pleasant stroll along the Esplanade heading towards the point. Picnickers take advantage of the shade provided by trees and the shelter shed as well as the grassed areas of the park to enjoy time in the sun. It is hard to believe that only two years earlier the coastline had been impacted by the devastating storms of 1974. The dressing shed pavilion building seen here in the distance and adjacent to the surf club had also been upgraded to a sports complex officially opened by then Prime Minister, Gough Whitlam in 1975.
Near the corner of Kingsway and Port Hacking Road seen here in 2003 is the historical monument which was presented to the people of Sutherland Shire by former local resident Amy Mackay in 1935. She was the wife of Donald Mackay an Australian explorer. It is located near the Caringbah War Memorial. Looking across the road is Kenrays Men's Store which opened for business on this site in 1957. Brothers and master tailors Ken and Ray Haining had already established their first store in Caringbah around 1954 in the President Centre then located on President Avenue. The business name was formed by the combination of their first names. Both locations were well known to the local community for stocking quality men's clothes which previously had required a trip to the city. The shop seen here was closed by 2005.
Celebrating the season at the 20th annual Spring Fair held in 2004 in Cronulla. Well attended stalls are dotted along Surf Road which was closed for the event. The ever-popular Cronulla Arts Theatre can be seen to the left displaying an advertisement for their then current production on the billboard at the front entrance. Above the fairgoers the shop facades which have been landmarks of Cronulla Street for many years can be seen in the background. This street was also closed to allow for other attractions such as carnival rides, food stalls and entertainment. The Spring Fair continues to be part of the identity of the Cronulla area as demonstrated by the recent success of the event under a new name Cronulla Fest this year.
Images and information courtesy of the Local History Collection, Sutherland Shire Libraries. Further images can be found at: localhistory.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au
