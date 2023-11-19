The Saints first grade team had another good start on Saturday against high quality rivals Manly at home and on St George Juniors Day.
In front of a good crowd of local juniors and on the first of a two day round six Belvidere Cup match, competition ladder leaders St George won the toss and elected to bowl sending the visitors in and getting immediate results.
Saints opening bowler Peter Francis immediately showed his intent and on just his third dot ball of the day Blake Nikitaras combined to take one of the openers wickets leaving Manly 0/0, Francis finishing his first over with a maiden.
The other opener Joel Foster proved a lot harder to dismiss hanging on for 158 balls before young Rafael MacMillan struck for the first of his six wicket haul.
MacMillan finished with 6/35 his first in grade cricket and showed why the 19-year-old has been chosen to captain the Male U19 NSW Metropolitan squad at the U19 National champs, to be held in Albury from November 30 until December 7 2023.
Manly's middle order kept Saints honest but they were all out for 185 and at stumps St George were in total control with Nikitaras and Matt Rodgers both not out on 38 runs leaving them 0/76 and looking forward to this weekend.
There were some outstanding performances across the grades but none more so than Steven Wark in fourth grade who took an outstanding 8/16.
At 53-years-old he is relentless and in his 17 overs bowled he threw down 10 maidens with only 16 runs taken off his days effort for his eight scalps.
