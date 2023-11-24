Scattered showers couldn't stop the purposeful footsteps at Cronulla on November 24, when the community pounded the pavement along the coastline for a cause.
It was for the annual Walk for Respectful Relationships, a two kilometre walk that raises awareness of domestic violence.
Students, teachers, community groups and police officers walked and talked, in what was a united front that encouraged people to 'call out, speak out and help out'.
The event is part of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25 to Human Rights Day on December 10. It's a campaign run by UN Women.
The Sutherland Shire walk was facilitated in partnership with the council, The Family Co, Woolooware High School, NSW Police, Caringbah Rotary and Enough is Enough.
Representatives from 18 primary and high schools including staff joined this year. Woolooware High School hosted a public speaking competition ahead of the event for the first time this year, with representatives from 18 schools advocating for change by delivering speeches.
The NSW Police Force and Rotary also announced a new partnership, with the organisations working together at a community level across the state to significantly increase awareness of domestic and family violence.
Each police command will team up with its local Rotary to develop campaigns and activities around local domestic and family violence issues.
"Domestic and family violence has become an epidemic in our community, and it's one that should not just stay behind closed doors," NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said. "Every day, our police officers across NSW demonstrate their unwavering commitment to protecting and supporting domestic violence victims. Our partnership with Rotary highlights the dedication both organisations have towards raising awareness and getting the message out to the community that we all have a vital role to play in stopping domestic and family violence."
In Australia, two in five women have experienced violence since the age of 15. On average, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner.
New data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) will be used to inform national initiatives to address family, domestic and sexual violence, including early intervention and assistance for children and young people, and monitor changes in service use and outcomes over time.
"For the first time, written contributions from people with lived experience of family, domestic and sexual violence are included in the AIHW reporting on family domestic violence. These contributions complement the national data reporting and provide valuable insights from people with lived experience," AIHW spokesperson Sally Mills said.
"For children and young people who experience family, domestic and sexual violence, the harm caused can be serious and long-lasting affecting their health, wellbeing, education, and social and emotional development. Services in the community play an important role in responding to violence."
Support is available. Domestic Violence helpline 1800 65 64 63, 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.
