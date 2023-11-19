Team Tszyu favourite

Undefeated and Australian Champion boxer Dylan Biggs dubbed 'The Beaudesert Storm' has vowed to knock the younger Tszyu - or Baby Tszyu, as he calls him - out cold for the first time in his professional career, in their their Main Event showdown at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre fight on Wednesday night.
Nikita Tszyu while almost unbackable through the first seven fights of his undefeated career, has opened as $1.60 TAB favourite .
