Team Tszyu favourite

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 20 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:21am
Undefeated and Australian Champion boxer Dylan Biggs dubbed 'The Beaudesert Storm' has vowed to knock the younger Tszyu - or Baby Tszyu, as he calls him - out cold for the first time in his professional career, in their their Main Event showdown at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre fight on Wednesday night.

