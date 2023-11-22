Peakhurst West Public School pupil Zakrya Swade has been nominated for a national award run by the Fred Hollows Foundation.
The young humanitarian will join finalists at Government House Sydney for the 2023 Fred Awards, which celebrates Australians who are making a difference in their community. The humanity award recognises year 6 students who show kindness, compassion, and integrity.
Zakrya was nominated for his community spirit. As well as building a new school garden with his classmates, Zakrya is a junior cadet with St John Ambulance NSW and is fundraising for The Penny Appeal, to build four water wells in developing countries.
During the ceremony, six students from across Australia will be named junior ambassadors and three national finalists for the Fred Awards will be acknowledged, before the 2023 Humanitarian of the Year is announced.
