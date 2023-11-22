St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Schools

Peakhurst West Public School pupil is a national finalist for a humanity award run by the Fred Hollows Foundation

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 23 2023 - 11:45am, first published 6:00am
Year 6 pupil from Peakhurst West Public School, Zakrya Swade, is nominated for a community spirit award. Picture supplied
Peakhurst West Public School pupil Zakrya Swade has been nominated for a national award run by the Fred Hollows Foundation.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

