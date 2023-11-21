Hughes MP Jenny Ware says the Albanese Labor Government needs to address the cost-of-living crisis Advertising Feature

Households are feeling the pinch. Picture Shutterstock

"Until the Albanese Labor Government starts listening to the people it was elected to represent, the Coalition in opposition will continue to focus on cost-of-living pressures as the primary issue of concern," Hughes MP Jenny Ware said.



"Australians are struggling, and we see public opinion poll after poll listing cost-of-living as their number one issue. The correspondence sent to my electorate office by constituents on this issue far outweighs anything else.

"Cost-of-living must be the number one issue for the Albanese Labor Government, then it should be its second highest priority, then third.

Australia's Economic Competitiveness (Institute of Public Affairs Analysis):

"Australia fell to 20th place among the most resilient economies, from 1st place in 2004. Australia plummeted 15 places on economic competitiveness, from 21st to 52nd in terms of the quality of energy infrastructure.

"Australia, once a nation admired for its robust economy and high living standards, now faces a dire economic predicament. The Albanese Labor Government has been marked by the largest decline in living standards among advanced OECD economies, a trend alarming for its speed and severity. The cornerstone promise of the Labor government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, was to lower the cost of living. This pledge resonated with Australians struggling with financial pressures. However, 18 months into the government's term, reality sharply contrasts with these campaign assurances.

"Household incomes have plummeted, with a staggering 5.1 per cent decline in just 12 months. This figure outstrips the economic downturns of all other OECD countries. The reasons are multi-faceted: soaring inflation, diminishing real wages, and a marked drop in productivity. Australia's inflation rate now exceeds that of major economies like the US, Canada, France, and Germany, contradicting the government's narrative that external factors predominantly drive inflation.

"In the housing sector, the scenario is bleak. Mortgage rates have escalated dramatically, burdening families with additional financial strain. For instance, in the electorate of Hughes, families with average mortgages now pay $24,000 more annually compared to the previous year. The 'Australian Dream' of private homeownership, a long-cherished Australian ideal, is slipping away for many, particularly those under 40 - all in less than one term of parliament.

"The energy sector, too, mirrors this trend of broken promises and mismanagement. The government's commitment to lower energy bills and transition to renewable energy sources has faltered. The absence of a balanced approach incorporating various energy sources, including modern nuclear technology, has led to escalating energy prices and concerns about the feasibility and environmental impact of certain renewable projects.

"Infrastructure development, another critical area, has seen significant setbacks. Here in Hughes, Heathcote Road, with over 30,000 daily car journeys, is mostly a single-lane road linking Western Sydney, Illawarra, and the South Coast.



"Despite the Coalition government initiating duplication efforts and my commitment to explore full duplication, this vital project seems abandoned by Minister King. Such an investment could boost productivity, especially for those in trades and construction.

"The Albanese Labor Government's performance halfway through its first term paints a grim picture. Cost-of-living for Australians has risen significantly, housing affordability has worsened, energy policies have failed to deliver on promises, and crucial infrastructure projects have stalled. The nation's productivity is in a free-fall, marking the first such occurrence since 2005.

"As Australians grapple with these challenges, the government's ability to deliver on its promises and steer the country back to a path of economic prosperity and high living standards remains under scrutiny. The current crisis is not just a matter of economic indicators; it deeply affects the lives, aspirations, and wellbeing of millions of Australians.