Expansive water views

Property of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Enjoying magnificent views over Shipwright's Bay, this three-bedroom apartment presents an ideal, relaxed lifestyle.
Listing agent Peter Leckie from Abode Property - Cronulla said it is a great opportunity to secure your new home in the iconic 'Seabreeze' apartments.
"Seabreeze provides for resort style living with an in-ground pool, gym and community library," Peter said.
"Rarely do apartments become available in this unique locale."
The apartment is tastefully appointed with defined living/dining zones and great attention has been given to maximise functionality. Heating and cooling is via ducted air-conditioning.
It has an expansive water view frontage with each living space, along with all three bedrooms flowing seamlessly to the sunny enormous entertainer's deck.
The main bedroom offers a walk in robe, en suite with separate bath and shower, along with access to a secluded separate balcony.
The deluxe eat-in kitchen has Smeg appliances and flows to the outdoors, ideal for year round entertaining and complete with automatic awnings and gas point for a barbecue.
"The apartment has easy level access from the street-front and direct lift access adjacent to the generous double lock-up garage," Peter said. "All located within a secure building with video intercom and CCTV security."
