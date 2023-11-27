There's no shortage of sporting talent at Endeavour Sports High School, so to showcase the creative and physical prowess in performing arts, students are busily preparing for their end-of-year annual showcase.
Aside from giving families the opportunity to see the on-stage dedication students have developed in the past year, the event is also supporting a mental health awareness initiative.
On December 6 at 7pm, the school's event Mind Over Matter is doubling as a fundraiser, with all proceeds from going to the school's charity of choice. This year, it is chose GOTCHA4LIFE, which aims to build mental fitness and prevent suicide by giving people tools to seek help, build healthy relationships and feel comfortable with vulnerability.
Well-known athletes will attend, and will chat with students about the importance of resilience. Last year's guest speaker was George Kambosos, and the school raised $500. This year, the guest speaker is Cronulla Sharks player Nicho Hynes.
Endeavour Sports High School Director of Dance Helena Kyriacou, says the event is a major highlight on the school calendar for 2023.
"We're not just putting on a show, we're making a positive impact," she said. "All the money we raise on the night will be dancing its way straight into the hands of the GOTCHA4LIFE."
The night will feature talented student performances including a staff band, the annual lip sync battle, and a raffle with prizes including a signed Sharks jersey, vouchers, beauty packs and more. The sausage sizzle kicks off at 5.45pm.
Tickets: 9524 0615
