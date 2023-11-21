Bayside luxe in Cronulla

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 5 | Car 2
This opulent waterfront residence is designed for expansive family living and grand-scale entertaining.
Mitchell Wynn from Highland said the attention-to-detail exhibited throughout the four-bedroom designer residence is nothing but astounding and a testament to the exceptional work Dezcon is undertaking.
Embracing a Mediterranean aesthetic, 'Zephyr' seamlessly blends opulence with functionality, offering breathtaking panoramic views of Gunnamatta Bay while erasing the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.
"The recently finished property boasts state-of-the-art features and luxurious finishes," Mitchell said.
Venetian plastered walls and ceilings, travertine, limestone, Taj Mahal and Viola marble accents, alongside soaring ceilings, highlight that this residence has an unparalleled level of sophistication.
The lavish home has a collection of lounge and dining areas adorned with floor-to-ceiling glass, a captivating gas fireplace, elegant Viola marble kitchen, and four resort-style bedrooms, each with an en suite, the main retreat also with a bespoke dressing room.
Outside, balconies overlook a European-inspired heated pool and a convenient boat ramp.
Thoughtfully positioned 1.1km from Cronulla Station, beaches and the inviting café and bar culture.
