St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Letters: Bring back Port Hacking Riverkeeper

December 6 2023 - 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mother pied oystercatcher and one of her chicks at Maianbar. Picture Julie Keating
Mother pied oystercatcher and one of her chicks at Maianbar. Picture Julie Keating

Maianbar resident Julie Keating and her hard and incessant work work in bringing through a pair of pied oystercatcher chicks (story Page 3) represents the indispensable value of committed citizens in making a better place for all..

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.