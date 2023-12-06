Letters: Bring back Port Hacking Riverkeeper

Maianbar resident Julie Keating and her hard and incessant work work in bringing through a pair of pied oystercatcher chicks (story Page 3) represents the indispensable value of committed citizens in making a better place for all..
Bravo, Julie. But brickbats to the failures of governance which may well be presiding over local extinctions of species.
Julie's commitment is day in and day out, but the challenges across the range of issues require the same community engagement on the one hand, and more commitment from government at all levels.
In 2015, the Leader reported the termination of the Port Hacking Riverkeeper. The social and environmental cost of that decision continues to be paid. Whatever protections may be achieved, they are only as effective as the level of community engagement and compliance.
The Riverkeeper is vital to both. The case for it in the first place has never gone away, and has become far more compelling. Bring it back! And boaters, you can improve things by keeping your dogs off and out of protected areas, and stay off the seagrasses.
George Cotis OAM, Gymea
It has amazed me for some time now, why the posted speed limit on Sylvania Road between President Avenue and Kingsway is 50 km/h? My personal observations of this area's speed limit would be 70 km/h and beyond.
I have raised this issue with the local police area command, Crime Stoppers and Sutherland Shire Council, all with no action.
The last time I saw a Highway Patrol car on Sylvania Road I asked if this was a permanent fix to the high speeds, but received no response.
M A (name supplied)
Consideration needs to be given to the impact that leveraging has on people's rights to have shelter and a reasonable standard of living. Leveraging must stop. Residential property should not be a volatile financial product.
It is not suggested leveraging needs to stop on commercial property or other investments, just the practice of leveraging residential property on residential property. Financial institutions and governments will need to assist in the correction process by providing the necessary legislation and regulations.
Residential property needs to return to realistic values. In the correction process, both governments and financial institutions will need to assist existing property owners when property values are reverted to their true value.It is reasonable to expect that life's goals can be achieved with hard work.
Why aren't economists and economic journalist addressing the issue of leveraging?
Ralph Neill, Gymea Bay
