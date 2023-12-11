The Cronulla Sharks Water Polo Club is again hosting their Bush to Bay Water Polo Tournament. which is designed for both girls and boys aged 14 years and under, with a primary focus on nurturing player development within a competitive environment.
The competition is invite-only with a specific focus on young players from regional areas in NSW.
The two-day competition will include up to 20 mixed-gender U14s teams from around the state on December 16th and 17th.
In addition to the main event, there will be an U12 mixed competition, adding an extra layer of competition.
Cronulla Water Polo is excited to share this beautiful setting with the Bush Water Polo Family and looks forward to their Australian Water Polo League players who will help coach teams both in and out of the water.
This unique opportunity allows young players from the country to learn from some of the best in the sport.
