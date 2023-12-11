St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Bush to Bay water polo tournament

John Veage
By John Veage
December 11 2023 - 1:39pm
The home of the Sharks, Gunnamatta Bay offers a picturesque fully netted environment, ensuring a safe and experience for participants. Picture John Veage
The Cronulla Sharks Water Polo Club is again hosting their Bush to Bay Water Polo Tournament. which is designed for both girls and boys aged 14 years and under, with a primary focus on nurturing player development within a competitive environment.

