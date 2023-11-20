Appeal to locate woman missing from Kogarah

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Kogarah.
Rene Tom, aged 36, was last seen leaving a hospital on Gray Street, Kogarah, about 12.30pm yesterday. (Monday, November 20 November).
Unable to be located or contacted since, Rene was reported missing to officers attached to St George Police Area Command, who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Rene's welfare.
Rene is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 167cm tall, of slim build and with blonde shoulder length hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey knitted jumper and blue skinny jeans.
She is known to frequent the Kogarah area.
Anyone with information into Rene's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
