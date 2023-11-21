Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Welcoming the summer season with Magic of Christmas and much more

As the summer months approach, I am excited to share with you the fabulous line-up of events that we have in store for our community.
The festivities kick off with our beloved "Magic of Christmas" festival, which is returning to Carss Bush Park on Saturday, December 2 for its 20th year!
The evening picnic concert will feature popular entertainment acts, including The Beanies, the SplashDance Christmas Show, Chris Sebastian, and Play School's Emma Palmer as our emcee.
There will be an array of food trucks and stalls, with favourites like Bianco, Knuckles to You, and Pour Some Suga making a return.
And if that's not enough, prepare to be mesmerised by roving entertainment, such as the LED Hula Hoop duo, Christmas Giant Bubbles, and even a special guest\ appearance from the North Pole!
To top off this magical evening, at 9.00pm a spectacular firework show will light up the night sky.
We'll be providing free carol booklets so that everyone can sing along.
Remember to bring your picnic blankets or camping chairs to make yourselves comfortable.
This event marks the beginning of our exciting summer events line up, with more fantastic celebrations to come.
These celebrations include our annual Australia Day Awards, recognising outstanding community members who have contributed significantly to the LGA. Plus, a free outdoor picnic at Carss Bush Park in the afternoon set to go out with a bang with a firework display over Kogarah Bay.
Lunar New Year festivities will return to Hurstville in February 2024 with a range of vibrant activities - from lion dancing and red envelope giveaways to fruit carving and calligraphy.
Finally, to close out the major summer events we have In Good Taste Festival (IGT) returning in late February. IGT 2024 will be a colourful celebration of the cultural flavour of Georges River, with plenty of tasty treats and much more to sink your teeth into.
I am really looking forward to making the most of these wonderful opportunities to come together and connect as a community.
For more information more information about Magic of Christmas and more, visitCouncils events page.
