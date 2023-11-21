St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Vale Dr Hari Harinath

November 21 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Hari Harinath with Oatley MP, Mark Coure.
Dr Hari Harinath with Oatley MP, Mark Coure.

Kogarah Bay resident and former chair of Multicultural NSW, Dr Hari Harinath passed away on November 18 surrounded by his family and loved ones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.