Kogarah Bay resident and former chair of Multicultural NSW, Dr Hari Harinath passed away on November 18 surrounded by his family and loved ones.
He was described by Oatley MP, Mark Coure as an exceptional man and a great friend.
"Dr Hari was someone that I had the privilege of knowing even before my time in Parliament," Mr Coure said.
"He lived locally in Kogarah Bay and worked in his medical practice at Westfield Eastgardens.
"Dr Hari arrived in Sydney in 1971, working his way up within the sport he loved the most...cricket. He became the chairman of Cricket NSW and a board member of Cricket Australia.
"As the Chair of Multicultural NSW for eight years, it was my great privilege to work closely alongside Dr Hari during my time as the Minister for Multiculturalism. He served the advisory board with the upmost dedication and expertise.
"He was a friend and champion of our multicultural communities in New South Wales.
Dr Hari had an ability to connect with anyone he met. He believed that our diversity in New South Wales is our strength, and his leadership and professional achievements reflected this.
"However, his legacy extends beyond his official capacity. Dr Hari built bridges between communities, recognising that our multicultural state was a source of unity, rather than division.
"For his efforts, Dr Harinath was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the 2009 Queen's Birthday Honours for service to cricket through executive roles at state and national level, and to the community.
"He was also awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman (Medal) by the President of India in 2017, the highest honour conferred to Indians living overseas.
"Dr Hari's efforts have not only transformed Multicultural NSW as an organisation, but have made our State a better, far more-inclusive place to live. He leaves behind an incredible legacy.
"I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to his wife and family. Vale Dr Hari Harinath."
