Monday, 27 November 2023
Soliman's star is rising

Updated November 27 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 9:30am
Mai Soliman with her female boxing Rising Star Award.
Hurstville boxer Mai Soliman has been awarded the NSW Veteran Boxers Association inaugural 'Female professional Rising Star Award' earlier this month.

