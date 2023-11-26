Hurstville boxer Mai Soliman has been awarded the NSW Veteran Boxers Association inaugural 'Female professional Rising Star Award' earlier this month.
Egyptian born Soliman who is 25 years old famously pioneered the cause for women to fight three minute rounds like their male counterparts and has a 4-1-0 Pro boxing record after winning her last fight on October 20.
She sits three wins straight after just losing her first professional bout in 2022.
Soliman said she feels very blessed by all the support.
"I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this prestigious award and be named the first female 'rising star' boxer in the Boxers Association books
"I am immensely grateful for this incredible honour and it only fuels my desire to continue making a positive impact and breaking boundaries in female boxing.
"I want to thank the Veterans Boxing Association for nominating me and a big thank you to my coach, family, friends and supporters for being in my corner."
