Sutherland District Athletics Club has won the NSW Relay Championship for the second year in succession.
Victors in 2022 the Shire club topped the 2023 medal count with an amazing 30 gold,16 silver and 8 Bronze- with 54 points, just defeating the equally strong UTS Northern Suburbs Athletics club who finished on 53.
Following on from the Little Athletics Relay Championships where Shire teams were successful, last weekend saw the distinctive blue black and white Sutherland Athletics Club compete at Sydney Olympic Park.
NSW Athletics Dave Tarbotton said its a difficult event because normally athletics is an individual sport.
"Its great to see Sutherland really participate in this teams based event .
"They have such a strong roster and the whole club really gets behind it which is fantastic." he said
Two major records were broken at the Championships where 130 clubs competed at the major teams event of the summer.
Sutherland's under-14 distance runners showed they were the form 4x1500m team on the Friday night just missing the championship record of 18:39.35, when winning in 18:40.31.
On Saturday the Sutherland boys went one better claiming one of the oldest athletics records in the books in the 4x800m.
The line-up of York McManus, Ben Wichgers, David Begovski and Lachlan Wheeler smashed the old record of 9:05.00 set in 1982.
That record, ironically was also held by Sutherland featuring Daniel Palmer, who won numerous State titles during the 1982/83 season along with Peter Chapman , Scott Sutherland, and Clinton Barter.
Sutherland were 10 seconds under the old record clocking 8:54.71, with Trinity a close second and also under the record clocking 8:58.51.
There were over a dozen inaugural meet records in new events on the program with the Sutherland Women U14 4 x Long Jump -18.81m (Allegra Little 5.40m, Sophie Howson 4.76m, Sadie Rayment 4.63m, and Rylee Nair 4.02m) also picking one up.
There was plenty of junior and U20 yr gold but the Sutherland Women also won the Open 4x1500m and their young sprinters snatched a bronze medal in the Womens Open Sprint Medley.
Quickest in the Womens Open 4x 100m heats, Campbelltown maintained their form in the final breaking the five-year-old championship record held jointly by Illawong and UTS Norths at 45.42, by clocking 45.09.
Three Norths teenagers then broke the women's 4x200m relay clocking 1:36.16 ahead of former record holders Illawong who were second in 1:36.80.
