Police seek help to locate man last seen at Kurnell

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man, who was last seen at Kurnell.
A police statement said Harmon Reti, 60, was last seen at a business on Prince Charles Parade, Kurnell, about 10:40am on Sunday November 5.
"Unable to be located or contacted since, officers attached to Liverpool City Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts," the statement said.
"Police and family hold concerns for Harmon as he lives with a medical condition requiring ongoing treatment."
Mr Reti is described as being of Pacific Islander appearance, approximately 180cm tall, medium build, with grey hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black cap, and black t-shirt with a white 'CAT" logo.
Mr Reti is believed to be driving a silver Great Wall ute with Queensland registration 331HT8.
He is known to frequent Sliver Beach and Kurnell areas.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Liverpool City Police Command on 02 9607 1799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.