St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Police seek help to locate man last seen at Kurnell

November 21 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harmon Reti was last seen at a business on Prince Charles Parade, Kurnell on Sunday November 5. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Harmon Reti was last seen at a business on Prince Charles Parade, Kurnell on Sunday November 5. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man, who was last seen at Kurnell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.