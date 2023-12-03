History of Sutherland Shire Cycling Club recorded in new book

A new book on the history of the Sutherland Shire Cycling Club will be launched at Boyle's Hotel, Sutherland on Sunday, December 10 at 3pm.
Written by St George historian, Dr Garry Darby, the book provides an insight into aspects of the history of Sutherland Shire and speaks not only of cycling but of family history and important aspects of the Shire's social history including transport and the development of the Sutherland township.
"The first cycling club at Sutherland was established by Mr Edgar "Ted" Boyle in 1908," Dr Darby said.
"He was a sporting entrepreneur, a hotelier, a Shire Councillor and much more. It is most appropriate that this new book will be launched at the very place where it all began - at his hotel.
"The sport of cycling flourished in the early part of the 20th century with a club supported by the Fraser family being established at Cronulla in 1958. Then in 1963 this club morphed into the (SSCC) Sutherland Shire Cycling Club.
"The history of the ensuing decades is taken up in this book and details the many successes of the club's cyclists. Great riders including world champions, Olympic competitors, Commonwealth Games representatives and State and National title holders have been produced.
"A great turning point came in 1973 when the club gained the right to create a cycle track for club racing at Waratah Park, Sutherland. Federal government grants helped to expand and maintain the club circuit and into the 1990s had some 70 members racing regularly.
"From 2005-06 a short Mountain Bike track was constructed in the bush area at the back of the clubhouse and raced on by future Olympians, Rob Woods, Sid Taberlay, and Australian Mountain Bike representatives, Josh Fleming and Perren Delacour," Dr Darby said.
"The circuit at Waratah Park has developed to the point where it is today the envy of cycling clubs throughout the state. Visiting International riders have enjoyed the safe training conditions here," he said.
To celebrate 65 years of the club's history, The History of the Sutherland Shire Cycling Club, illustrated with many historical photographs, has been written and produced by Dr Darby. It will be available at the launch at Boyle's Hotel on December 10 for $25. Everybody is welcome.
