Monday, 4 December 2023
History of Sutherland Shire Cycling Club recorded in new book

Updated December 3 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:02pm
Members of the Sutherland Shire Cycling Club with the new book on the history of their club to be launched next weekend. Picture: John Veage
Members of the Sutherland Shire Cycling Club with the new book on the history of their club to be launched next weekend. Picture: John Veage

A new book on the history of the Sutherland Shire Cycling Club will be launched at Boyle's Hotel, Sutherland on Sunday, December 10 at 3pm.

