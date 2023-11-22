Gunnamatta Park, Darook Park and Como Pleasure Grounds are the most popular locations for people wanting to remember a loved one by planting a tree in public open space.
Up until 11 years ago, Sutherland Shire Council allowed residents to remember loved ones through various memorial types, such as seating with a plaque.
Many of these seats are still in place, although plaques can be difficult to read.
The trees-only policy was introduced in 2012, and is now up for a routine review, with the community soon to be invited to have their say.
A council staff report said an "excessive volume of requests for memorials at popular destinations" led to the 2012 change to memorial tree planting only, "on the basis that memorial trees do not represent a significant visual intrusion when compared to other memorial types".
"Between 2021 and August 2023, council received twenty-six inquiries about memorial trees," the report said.
"Arising from those inquiries, twelve memorial trees have been planted.
"Approximately 50 memorial trees have been planted since 2010.
"The most popular locations chosen for tree planting are Gunnamatta Park (eleven trees planted), Darook Park (seven trees planted) and Como Pleasure Grounds (six trees planted)."
The report said tree planting in reserves along the Bate Bay foreshore was not permitted under the policy due to limited space, difficulty establishing trees due to exposure to salt laden winds, and opposition to tree planting from adjoining residents due to concerns about impacting views.
"Memorial tree planting is also not supported at the E.G. Waterhouse National Camellia Gardens due to the number of existing memorials and limited available space," the report said.
The council fee for having a memorial tree planted is $715 on weekdays and an additional $195 on Saturdays.
"The fee is based primarily on recovering the cost to council for planting by a landscape contractor," the report said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.