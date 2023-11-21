Updated
A new council library, technology and community Hub coming to South Village, Kirrawee has been scaled up from a $3 million to a $10 million project.
This results from Sutherland Shire Council being successful in grant funding applications for nearly $6 million from the Department of Planning and Environment and $250,000 from the State Library.
The hub will be fitted out in a 1500 square metre space at South Village, which the developer provided to the council as part of a voluntary planning agreement.
The project will deliver new technology facilities, study and working spaces for the community.
A council staff report said consultants had produced a detailed design for the hub and community engagement feedback had helped determine the final result.
There would be scope to refine the design once a building contractor had been engaged and final building requirements determined, the report said.
The report said the council planning staff had advised that, as the project was internal fit-out work, it was likely to be considered as complying development.
Hours of operation under complying development would be limited to between the hours of 7am-10pm Monday to Saturday and 7am to 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
The final operating hours and staffing model will be dependent on the outcome of a review being carried out across all library services.
Construction is expected to start in May 2024 and be completed in February 2025, with a soft opening in March 2025
Concept plans were placed on public exhibition in May-June this year.
"Ninety-one percent of respondents were supportive of the plans, 80 per cent said they would use the hub in the future and 85 per cent currently visit the South Village Shopping Centre," the report said.
"Proposed features that were most important included, library collections and borrowing, bookable events space, study space and meeting pods.
"Technology interest included the sound recording space and computers with Wi-Fi and printer access."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.