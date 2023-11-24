Ruby Coffee at Caringbah is no stranger to winning awards for bean roasting.
This latest win is no exception, with owner Ruby Zhu winning gold in the a global coffee roasting competition - and she proudly shows off her accolades in her Wurrook Circuit outlet.
A popular institution in the suburb where people get their caffeine fix, the family-owned business was launched four years ago.
Now a customer favourite, her espresso took out top gong in the Golden Bean Australasia 2023 awards.
'Gold medal coffee' is typically extremely expensive - about $300 a kilo Dr Zhu said, and is usually too pricey for home baristas and most cafes.
But she has roasted and blended a formula that keeps costs down, without compromising on the taste.
"This one is about $20 a kilo, with the beans coming from India," she said. "It's has a special aroma - floral and fruity."
Dr Zhu arrived in Australia to 2000 to further her studies, and started to learn the coffee craft. She launched an accredited barista training company, which she ran for a decade.She has been selling her brand of coffee for the past five years.
"During all that I became interested in coffee judging and entering coffee competitions. I have received a number of medals for my roasted coffee varieties," Dr Zhu said.
"To me, coffee represents the finer moments in life, capturing and enhancing special occasions, whether shared with loved ones or enjoyed in solitude."
