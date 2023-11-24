St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
Our Places

Ruby Coffee at Caringbah wins gold in Golden Bean Australasia 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 24 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Zhu of Ruby Coffee at Caringbah with her latest awards, for her coffee creations. Picture by John Veage
Ruby Zhu of Ruby Coffee at Caringbah with her latest awards, for her coffee creations. Picture by John Veage

Ruby Coffee at Caringbah is no stranger to winning awards for bean roasting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.