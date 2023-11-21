St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Body located in search for missing Kogarah man

Updated November 22 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
The body of a man reported missing from Kogarah earlier this year, has been located.

