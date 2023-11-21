Body located in search for missing Kogarah man

The body of a man reported missing from Kogarah earlier this year, has been located.
The 54-year-old man was last seen at Kogarah about 1pm on Friday, April 14, 2023.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
About 8.30am yesterday (Tuesday November 21), officers attended a unit complex on the Princes Highway, Kogarah, after the body of a man was located.
A crime scene was established that was examined by specialist police.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the man's death and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
