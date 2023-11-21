Bayside's $7.3 million surplus

Bayside Council has shown an overall positive net operating result of $68.7 million including capital grants and contributions according to its draft 2022/23 financial statements.
The net operating result excluding capital grants and contributions is a surplus of $7.3 million.
"During the 2022-23 financial year Council engaged external consultants to assist in the fair value assessments of various asset classes due to the high inflationary impacts in the Australian economy over the reporting period," according to the council's financial report tpo be presented at tonight's (November 22) council meeting.
"This resulted in an uplift of asset values booked on the balance sheet of $40.9 million (FY22 $152.4 million).
"The increase in the carrying value of the assets is not likely to impact depreciation. Review of the financial performance excluding the extraordinary non-cash items indicate that the operating result from continuing operations is $68.7 million, down $30.9 million on the prior year.
"The net operating result excluding grants and contributions provided for capital purposes is $7.3 million, being $0.4 million less than prior.
"Revenue is lower than prior year due to a reduction in capital grants of $30.5 million and contributions received; offset by higher interest and investment revenue (+$13.0 million) due to increasing interest rates.
"Expenses are higher than prior year due to an increase in employment costs $3.0 million and contractor costs $4.0 million..
"Depreciation expenses are $0.6 million higher than prior year and the $10.9 million net loss on disposal of assets includes $7.2 million from the disposal of Barton Park, $0.6 million for Bexley tennis courts and $0.6 million for Bicentennial Park.
"The performance ratios detailed in this report demonstrate that Council has exceeded five of the six benchmarks.
"Cash and investments continue to grow despite our record spend of $51 million on assets with holdings of $514.2 million (up $48 million in the year), comprised of external restrictions of $409.3 million (up $24.5 million), internal restrictions of $98.9 million (up $23.6 million) and unrestricted cash of $1.0 million and equity investment."
The final audited financial statements were lodged with the Office of Local Government before the statutory due date of October 31, 2023.
