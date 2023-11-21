St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Bayside's $7.3 million surplus

By Jim Gainsford
November 22 2023 - 10:30am
Bayside Council has shown an overall positive net operating result of $68.7 million including capital grants and contributions according to its draft 2022/23 financial statements.

