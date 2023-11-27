St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Team of the Year with a Disability.

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 27 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The World Champions BC3 Boccia pairs team of Daniel Michel/Ashlee Maddern and Jamieson Leeson/Amanda Leeson won Team of the Year with a Disability.
The World Champions BC3 Boccia pairs team of Daniel Michel/Ashlee Maddern and Jamieson Leeson/Amanda Leeson won Team of the Year with a Disability.

Cronulla's Daniel Michel's Australian Boccia team has been awarded a Team of the Year award at the rebel NSW Champions of Sport Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.