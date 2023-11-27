Cronulla's Daniel Michel's Australian Boccia team has been awarded a Team of the Year award at the rebel NSW Champions of Sport Awards.
The all-conquering World Championship winning BC3 Boccia pairs team of Daniel Michel/Ashlee Maddern (Ramp operator) and Jamieson Leeson/Amanda Leeson (Ramp operator) earned Team of the Year with a Disability.
Paralympian Michel isn't too hard to spot in Cronulla with his distinctive wheelchair negotiating the speed bumps.
The Boccia team he leads has been very busy over the past 12 months, they were gold medallist in the BC3 Pairs at the 2022 World Championship, Gold medallist in BC3 Pairs at the 2022 Bahrain World Cup and Gold medallist in BC3 Pairs at the 2023 Montreal World Cup.
They have played 19 international games undefeated across the last four international competitions
Apart from raising of the profile and awareness of Boccia in Australia, Daniel and the team have become important role models for the next generation of athletes with severe disabilities who never thought that they could participate in sport.
They were in exalted company at the rebel NSW Champions of Sport Ceremony at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour with Tokyo Olympic Games canoe slalom gold medallist, Jessica Fox OAM, and double world champion para-athlete Lauren Parker capturing the blue ribbon Athlete of the Year and Athlete of the Year with a Disability awards at the rebel NSW Champions of Sport Ceremony at the International Convention Centre.
