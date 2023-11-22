St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Shire Military History Club searches Woronora Memorial Park 'row by row'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 23 2023 - 8:30am
Clive Baker, president of the Shire Military History Club, in Woronora Memorial Park.
Military history volunteers are carrying out a massive job in Woronora Memorial Park (cemetery), logging every identified soldier as well as prominent civilians who have helped build Sutherland Shire and, in some cases, the nation.

