Military history volunteers are carrying out a massive job in Woronora Memorial Park (cemetery), logging every identified soldier as well as prominent civilians who have helped build Sutherland Shire and, in some cases, the nation.
The project is being carried out by the Shire Military History Club, which is led by Loftus resident Clive Baker and has a membership of about 20 women and 45 men.
Mr Baker said club members were searching the cemetery "row by row".
"Geoff Ball, one of our researchers, calls the grave stones our 'Library of Memories'," Mr Baker said.
"One of the problems is, that Woronora Cemetery has grown 'like Topsy' over the last 128 years with numbering systems changing, roads being reclaimed for grave sites and oddly placed graves," he said.
"In addition, numbers on graves are either not there or hard to read. As a result, the club has devised its own diagrammatic system to help find a particular grave."
Mr Baker said there was "still a long way to go".
"An additional complication is that our researcher John Campbell is now identifying many who served Australia but their grave does not mention that fact," he said.
"Many graves contain the names of a relative killed overseas but they do not show up on a Find a Loved One search. The reason is, that their remains are not in Woronora but buried overseas.
"There are many more men and women whose lives need to be revealed, and week by week they are being recognised - our club will not forget them."
The club was formed by a handful of history buffs in 2016.
Mr Baker said, at the time, some people said, "What military history is worth the effort in this area?".
"Seven years later, our military researchers are still digging into the archives and are still a long way from uncovering all the activities in peace and war," he said.
"We have also managed to have history plaques installed, including a recent commemoration of the WW2 RAAF Radar Station at Lilli Pilli."
The club meets at Miranda on the second Thursday of the month, in the afternoon.
People can just drop in to hear talks, without the need to be a member. Tours of historical sites and of Woronora Memorial Park are also organised regularly.
The aims of the club are to uncover the shire's military history, educate youth and the community and recognise locals who had served.
The club produces a quarterly journal, Action Report.
The July-September 2023 edition focused on those who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War and the Korean War and were later interred in Woronora Cemetery.
The club also held commemorations at the cemetery marking 50 years from the withdrawal of Australian troops from Vietnam.
Further information: Clive Baker, 0424 235 885
