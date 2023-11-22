Brendan's advice to students on overcoming adversity

There was a special game of basketball at Bethany Catholic College, Hurstville this week.
The students played the game in wheelchairs, coached by disability spokesman, Brendan Talbot.
Brendan was not only showing the students the skill involved in playing the sport of wheelchair basketball but also how to cope with life's challenges.
Beverly Hills resident, Brendan, 55, was born with the spinal cord defect Spina Bifida and has used a wheelchair all his life.
He is the youngest of three boys who have all been involved in sports. Brendan has participated in swimming and wheelchair tennis, basketball and track events.
Since 2006 he has been a Senior Presenter for the Wheelchair Sports Experience Program, the state government funded initiative with the task of talking with young people about road safety, life with a disability and wheelchair sports.
This week, on the eve of International Day of People with Disability, to be held December 3, Brendan visited Bethany College to talk to students about living with disability and show them the challenges of being in a wheelchair.
"I talk about what life is like for someone with disability, how we live, get around and cope," he said. "I talk about the different sports I've played such as basketball , swimming and wheelchair tennis."
Brendan has been involved in sport since 1981 when he was selected for NSW at the first National Junior Games.
"I also represented at these games in 1983 and was appointed team captain for NSW in 1985 and have competed in sports like Wheelchair Basketball, Track and Field, Swimming and Wheelchair Tennis as a senior athlete travelling interstate and overseas.
"In 2001 I was appointed to the Board of Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT, retiring in 2023. This has also been a wonderful experience."
Brendan has been a Senior Presenter for the Wheelchair Sports Experience Program since 2006.
"The students asked a lot of good questions such as how I drive a car and do the shopping," he said.
"This is part of them learning about the challenges of life and how you cope with adversity.
"I told them about how I overcame adversity and gave them a pretty good perspective.
"It was very challenging but I was brought up with a good family and surrounded by stability."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.