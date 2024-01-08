Long wait for approval of new childcare centres in the shire

A backlog in the processing of development applications (DAs) for new childcare centres in Sutherland Shire is impacting families seeking places, particularly for very young children.
In the last two years, 16 DAs for childcare centres were lodged with Sutherland Shire Council.
Five were approved, three refused, one withdrawn and seven have not yet been determined.
In some cases, applicants have waited more than a year for a decision.
The only DA approved in 2023 was for Stepping Stones Early Learning Centre, Kirrawee to expand into the adjoining property.
Stepping Stones owner Neisha Pitt said, "We receive calls daily for care, particularly for under two-year-olds, hence the reason for our expansion, to be completed in mid-2024".
"Our nursery will cater for the needs of children under two years of age, with specialised facilities to support their specific growth and developmental needs in a small homelike setting.
"The expansion will allow our existing centre to offer more availability to families to access our preschool program."
Ms Pitt said said the industry had changed, particularly since COVID, in that finding educators was a challenge. "We are fortunate to have educators who have been with us for many years and have contributed to our recent exceeding rating given by the Department of Education," she said.
A council spokesman said DAs for new childcare centres were among the more complex to assess.
"As childcare centres are permissible - and typically, delivered - in low-density residential zones, the potential impact to surrounding residents is often markedly higher than other developments proposed in these settings," he said.
"Staff must carefully weigh the merits of any proposal to develop a childcare centre in these settings against the interests of surrounding residents, with increased traffic volume and demand for parking among the many factors that are taken into account.
"While this can mean DAs for new childcare centres or the expansion of an existing centre can take longer than average to assess, council is committed to ensuring that these proposals are given the thorough, considered evaluation they are due to carefully balance the interests of commercial operators against the amenity of neighbouring residents."
The spokesman said demand for places at council-operated early childcare centres was "consistently strong, owing to the exceptional reputation these centres enjoy.
Wait lists for children aged 0-2 years were typically longest owing to the limited availability of places, he said.
