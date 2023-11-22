Bayside nominates sites for future Electric Vehicle Charging Installations

Bayside Council has nominated 27 sites in the Local Government for possible future Electric Vehicle Charging Installations (EVCIs).
The sites are named in the council's draft Electric Vehicle Charging lnfrastructure Policy to go on public exhibition this month.
The draft policy was due to go to the November 22 meeting of Bayside Council to be endorsed for public exhibition.
Under the draft Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Policy the nominated sites have to meet certain selection criteria be endorsed for public exhibition.
These include:
Be located on council owned or managed land; take into account existing park parking availability, preferably be off-street locations to minimise interference with pedestrian and cycle networks and outdoor dining; not adversely impact road safety or traffic movements; be close to transport, community recreation and public facilities; be accessible at all hours with adequate lighting; and be in areas of high demand.
The implementation of EVCIs is also revenue generating opportunity, both in charging a fee for other providers to occupy public space and if council chooses to operate its own EVCI.
The proposed EV charging sites are:
Guess Avenue, Wolli Creek;
Arncliffe Street (alongside Woolworths) Wolli Creek;
Bonar Street corner Bidjigal Street, Arncliffe;
The Boulevarde, Brighton-Le-Sands;
45 and 47 The Grand Parade (Little Grand Parade) Brighton-Le-Sands;
Hegerty Street, Rockdale;
Bayside Council Car Park, York Street, Rockdale;
Tom Hanratty Reserve, Paine Street, Kogarah;
66 Ida Street, Sans Souci;
The Boulevarde Car Park (Top floor) Brighton-Le-Sands;
outside 20-24 Bruce Street, Brighton-Le-Sands;
outside 32 Banks Street, Monterey;
Slade Road, Council Car Park, Bexley North;
Slade Road, Council Car Park, Bardwell Park;
Bay Street, Botany;
4 Tupia Street, Botany;
Botany Aquatic Centre, Botany,
Mahroot Street, Botany;
Barber Street, Eastlakes; Hardie Street Mascot;
22 High Street, Mascot;
John Street (near Linear Park), Mascot;
Church Street (between Bourke St and Linear Park) Mascot;
36 Smith Street, Eastgardens;
5 Tancred Avenue, Kyeemagh;
64 Railway Street, Rockdale;
Banks Avenue, (outside David Phillips Field) Daceyville;
Shaw Street ,(Shaw Street Reserve) Bexley North.
