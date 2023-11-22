St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside nominates sites for future Electric Vehicle Charging Installations

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 22 2023 - 4:00pm
The sites are named in the council's draft Electric Vehicle Charging lnfrastructure Policy to go on public exhibition this month.
Bayside Council has nominated 27 sites in the Local Government for possible future Electric Vehicle Charging Installations (EVCIs).

