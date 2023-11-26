St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Whitehead named as first Australian Sailor

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 8:30am
Australian Kitefoiler Breiana Whitehead was named as the first Australian sailing competitor at Sandringham last week. Picture Robert Hajduk
It was all about the Paris Olympics at Sandringham's Georges River 16Ft Sailing Club last week with the Australian Chef de mission of the Olympic team Anna Mears announcing a new sailing discipline for the Paris Olympics and Kite Foiler Breiana Whitehead being named as the first Australian sailing competitor.

