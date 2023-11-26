It was all about the Paris Olympics at Sandringham's Georges River 16Ft Sailing Club last week with the Australian Chef de mission of the Olympic team Anna Mears announcing a new sailing discipline for the Paris Olympics and Kite Foiler Breiana Whitehead being named as the first Australian sailing competitor.
Kitefoil racing will make its debut at Paris 2024, with the discipline set to excite when competition starts in the waters of Marseille in July.
Kite Foil sailors can reach speed in excess of 30 knots ( 55km/hr) as they negotiate racing tactics, competitors' kite lines and the ocean in the newest Olympic class.
Breiana from Townsville made history, becoming the first Kitefoil sailor and the first Australian sailor selected for the Australian Team.
This will be her Olympic debut.
Breiana said it was hard to comprehend her journey from a young athlete to the Olympic Games.
"I'm really excited to know that I have been selected to represent Australia in Kitefoiling," she said.
"I'm stoked that I'll be racing in the debut of Kitefoiling in the Olympics and keen for the world to have a front row seat of our high adrenaline sport.
"If you told the little girl from Townsville who was obsessed with sailing that she was going to the Olympics in 2024 I don't think she would have believed you."
Australian Sailing President Alistair Murray said Australian Sailing is incredibly proud of Breiana.
"We can't wait for the world to get a taste of what we have known for years - that Kitefoil racing is hugely exciting and that we have one of the very best athletes right here in Australia.
"Australia has a rich history of success in Olympic sailing, and we look forward to seeing Brei and the rest of the team add to that in Paris next year," he said.
The 23-year-old athlete's selection was announced by Chef de Mission for the Australian Olympic Team Anna Meares at the Georges River 16Ft Sailing Club.
"Every athlete selected on the Australian Olympic Team has an inspiring story.
"Breiana started sailing in Townsville as an eight-year-old, trying many classes over her time before settling on the new class of Kitefoil - and now she is going to represent her country in Paris at the Olympic Games.
"Congratulations to Breiana for this amazing achievement in an exciting time for the Kitefoil class and her success is a tribute to those people who have supported her from a young age - her family, coaches and others who have played a part."
Breiana did a short stint on the water with her kite foil at Sandringham, but the conditions weren't ideal.
