Monday, 27 November 2023
'Spirit of Connection' 2024 Indigenous Jersey Design competition winner

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 9:00am
Brendon Garlett's artwork 'Spirit of Connection' is the winner of the club's 2024 Indigenous Jersey Design competition
Brendon Garlett's artwork 'Spirit of Connection' is the winner of the club's 2024 Indigenous Jersey Design competition

The Dragons have announced that Brendon Garlett's artwork 'Spirit of Connection' is the winner of the club's 2024 Indigenous Jersey Design competition as selected by the club's staff, players, and local Elders.

