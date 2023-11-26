The Dragons have announced that Brendon Garlett's artwork 'Spirit of Connection' is the winner of the club's 2024 Indigenous Jersey Design competition as selected by the club's staff, players, and local Elders.
The club acknowledged all 22 artists who entered, their passion, their commitment and their skill.
The arches on the bottom of the Garlett's design symbolise mountains which are a representation of the Indigenous men and women who are a part of the Dragons.
The Dragons will wear their Indigenous Jersey during in Round 12 against the Bulldogs at Accor Stadium.
It shows the players' connection with Mother Earth from the Cooks River to the Clyde River on the land of which they are a part.
The players' totems - the goanna, whale, dolphin and black duck - are depicted in the artwork and are a key part of their belonging to country as well as connection to land, culture, their ancestry, and identity.
The symbol below the goanna and black duck feather symbolises the three tribal groups of the Dragons' catchment - Eora, Dharawal, and Yuin - and their connection to each other.
The footprints on the side are another symbol of connection with feet representing a physical connection to the land and the story of journey.
The Red V is a symbol of the club and its connection to the tribal land as well as the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and coaches from over the years.
Indigenous art is centred on storytelling and is a chronicle to convey knowledge of the land, events, and beliefs of the Aboriginal people.
