Following on from this year's successful Film by the Sea competition, Jannali East Public School has been crowned the overall winners of this year's Film By Invitation.
The event is a platform that celebrates the accomplishments of filmmakers spanning from Kindergarten to year 12 students in local cinemas as part of a series of festivals across NSW. The festival shines a spotlight on a thoughtfully curated collection of exceptional films carefully selected from a pool of submissions.
The film was declared the best entry out of 400 others from Kindergarten to year 12 students from across the state.
Their film titled 'Trash Tyrant' was created by 22 year 2 pupils under the guidance of their teacher Martin Thomas. It's a three and half minute short about the awakening of a fictional terrifying ancient trash beast that terrorises the students for littering.
The winning school's film was originally shown at the Film By the Sea festival and won several prizes including a VideoCraft rental voucher worth $1000, top-of-the-line Rode Microphones valued at $1300, and a selection of premium AFTRS merchandise.
More than 650 students, teachers and parents gathered across three theatres at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park on November 14 to watch the festival's 22 films.
The Arts Unit, School Arts and Initiatives Coordinator Michelle Dodd, who was on the judging panel, described the film as "intelligently incorporated art sculpture, exceptional storytelling with its well-crafted plot, intricate complications and stunning drone footage.
"This year is a milestone for Film By as we celebrate its 13th year that all began with a Making Movies initiative for schools in Sutherland Shire," she said.
Caringbah Public School pupils also made a film titled 'The Class Who Wouldn't Eat Their Vegetables', and Kurnell Public School entered with festival with their film 'Every Little Bit Counts'.
Film By Invitation films will be showcased in a digital display from mid-December for audiences to enjoy once again.
