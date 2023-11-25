Wolli Creek pubic reserve to be called Dharaggang Park

Boatswain Park or Mahroot Park. Mahroot was a well-known member of the Kameygal people from the north shore of Kamay (Botany Bay). In the 1840s, Mahroot worked as a boatsman and as a hunting and fishing guide of the Cooks River

Norman Guess Park in recognition of Alderman Norman Guess, who was an active member of the Arncliffe community. Norman Guess enlisted with A.I.F. in 1916 and served as a sergeant with 3rd Machine Gun Battalion. As a returned soldier, he joined the Arncliffe Sub-Branch of the Returned Sailors and Soldiers Imperial League of Australia (later known as the Arncliffe RSL Club).