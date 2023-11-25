St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Wolli Creek public reserve to be called Dharaggang Park

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 28 2023 - 10:54am, first published November 26 2023 - 10:46am
Artists Maddison Gibbs and Jason Wing are creating a giant mural in the new town centre park at Wolli Creek.
Bayside Council has opted for Wolli Creek's new public reserve at Guess Avenue be called Dharaggang Park .

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

