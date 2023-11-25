Wolli Creek public reserve to be called Dharaggang Park

Bayside Council has opted for Wolli Creek's new public reserve at Guess Avenue be called Dharaggang Park .
The council's First Nations Working Group met to consider first Nations names that could be used.
Alternate names for the public reserve recommended by the Local Historian Librarian and associated with the European and Aboriginal history of the site have also been suggested.
A First Nations name of Dharaggang Park was endorsed by the First Nations Working Group.
The word Dharaggang, which means 'river' in the Dharawal language.
Other options were:
The 3,577sqm reserve is bounded by Mt Olympus Drive to the north and north-west and Guess Avenue to the west.
The council acquired the site for the purposes of creating a new park to service the recreational needs of the local community in an area of high-density development.
The council will make an application to the Geographic Names Board for approval of the new name.
