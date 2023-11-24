The union that represents the majority of frontline paramedics working for NSW Ambulance is threatening to strike for 12 hours on December 1 unless NSW Premier Chris Minns makes a "fair pay offer".
The Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) warns that from 7am-7pm they will only attend emergency 'lights-and-sirens' priority 1 jobs.
Until November 30, as part of escalated industrial actions, members are also refusing staff movements, and refusing to respond to non-emergency patient transfer jobs that could be otherwise taken by Patient Transport services. On an indefinite ongoing basis, members are also placing bans on patient billing, KPI reporting, and special events coverage.
A recent PMES survey report released by the government earlier this month revealed fewer than one in four paramedics do not feel burnt out by their work, and 37 per cent of current paramedics plan to leave the service within five years. The union said the four per cent pay offers made six months ago was "appalling".
Speaking at a press conference at Parliament, APA NSW President Brett Simpson said paramedics felt they were left with no choice but to strike.
"Without real reform from the NSW Government, the ambulance service and the health system will continue to deteriorate, and patients will ultimately suffer worse harm," Mr Simpson said
The union however is reassuring the public that anyone who needs an emergency ambulance response will receive one during the strike action.
