St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) threatens to strike on December 1

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 24 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) is planning to strike for 12 hours on December 1. File picture
The Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) is planning to strike for 12 hours on December 1. File picture

The union that represents the majority of frontline paramedics working for NSW Ambulance is threatening to strike for 12 hours on December 1 unless NSW Premier Chris Minns makes a "fair pay offer".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.