St George Police Area Command gave one of its own a send off to remember, presenting a final farewell salute to Detective Chief Inspector Robert Allison.
As one of the longest-serving officers in the NSW Police Force, Detective Chief Inspector Allison walked from the Kogarah station after serving 40 years on the force.
For the past four years he has been the crime manager at St George.
Chief Inspector Allison joined the force in 1983, starting his career at the former Darlinghurst Police Station. He was quickly drawn to working in the area of criminal investigation, and spent 12 years at the Homicide Squad, where he implemented practices and procedures that remain part of the force.
Throughout his career, he received many commendations, including the Australian Police Medal in 2020.
