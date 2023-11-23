People thinking of celebrating Christmas this year in the picnic areas at Kurnell are being advised to think again.
The foreshore precinct and Monument walking track in Kamay Botany Bay National Park are currently closed to the public due to the ferry wharf construction.
National Parks and Wildlife Service said the closure had significantly reduced available picnic space and overflow parking during peak visitation days, including on Christmas Day.
"Christmas Day is one of the busiest days of the year at Kurnell, with parking and overflow spaces reaching capacity as early as 10 am," a NPWS statement said.
"Due to the ongoing construction and limited parking, visitors are strongly advised to consider alternate locations for their Christmas 2023 celebrations.
"Visitors intending to celebrate Christmas at Kurnell in Kamay Botany Bay National Park should be aware that the park is likely to reach capacity early in the day. Once the gates are closed, no further vehicle traffic will be permitted until later in the evening."
NPWS Principal Project Officer Silas Sutherland said Christmas Day at Kurnell in Kamay Botany Bay National Park was "a cherished tradition for many families, especially the Macedonian community across Sydney and Wollongong".
"While we regret any disruptions to access, this is a significant project that will ultimately improve visitor facilities and access to the national park," he said.
"This year we are encouraging visitors to either explore alternative locations for their Christmas festivities or be prepared to be patient and expect limited parking and large crowds at Kurnell."
"NPWS appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the community during this construction period. We are working to ensure that the community is informed and can plan their celebrations accordingly."
The NSW Government is replacing the ferry wharves at La Perouse and Kurnell as part of the Kamay Botany Bay National Park, Kurnell Master Plan.
The construction project is being managed by Transport for New South Wales, with an expected completion date in late 2024."
For the latest information, please check the Alerts page on the NPWS website before your next visit."
