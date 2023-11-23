St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Picnic space at Kurnell over Christmas significantly reduced due to wharf project

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 24 2023 - 7:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ferry wharf construction work at Kurnell. Picture by Chris Lane
Ferry wharf construction work at Kurnell. Picture by Chris Lane

People thinking of celebrating Christmas this year in the picnic areas at Kurnell are being advised to think again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.