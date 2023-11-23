St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Outdoor family movie to be screened on rooftop of Southgate Sylvania

By Murray Trembath
Updated November 24 2023 - 11:36am, first published 8:30am
Santa and Mrs Claus on the rooftop before the movie at Southgate Sylvania last Christmas. Picture supplied
An outdoor family movie will be staged on the rooftop of Southgate Sylvania as part of a special afternoon-evening celebration during the Christmas period.

