An outdoor family movie will be staged on the rooftop of Southgate Sylvania as part of a special afternoon-evening celebration during the Christmas period.
A poll was conducted on social media on what the movie should be, resulting in How The Grinch Stole Christmas being chosen.
While the movie starts at 6pm on Friday December 1, fun begins straight after school.
Throughout the centre from 3pm there will be free face painting, free balloon twisting, Christmas Characters roaming, magic shows.
Santa will arrive about 5pm and roam through the centre before making his way up to the car park roof top where the movie will be commence at 6pm.
Free fairy floss and free popcorn will be handed out on the roof top from from 4pm.
Management of the ISPT-owned centre recommended families bring their own chairs and rugs, although some free bean bags will be available.
The bean bags can't be reserved so it will be a case of "first in best dressed".
Shops will be providing "some great value family meal deals only on the day and between 3pm and 5.30pm. These include:
